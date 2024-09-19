Previous
Next
Still Growing by calm
Photo 2554

Still Growing

This is the largest coleus I’ve ever drown.. at least 4 feet in diameter and tall. Filler.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wow! Amazing that it is so large! And very pretty!
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise