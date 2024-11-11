Previous
Still a Little Color Here and There by calm
Still a Little Color Here and There

And nice and warm temperatures for November.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Barb ace
So pretty!
November 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely layers
November 12th, 2024  
