Previous
A Little Color Holding On by calm
Photo 2591

A Little Color Holding On

But the dark clouds and wind are fast approaching. Forecast says we might see a little snow by the weekend. I’m not ready for winter… in fact, I’d like to skip from fall to spring.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely fall image
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact