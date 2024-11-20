Sign up
Photo 2591
A Little Color Holding On
But the dark clouds and wind are fast approaching. Forecast says we might see a little snow by the weekend. I’m not ready for winter… in fact, I’d like to skip from fall to spring.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely fall image
November 20th, 2024
