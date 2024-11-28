Previous
Reminder of the Promise by calm
Photo 2595

Reminder of the Promise

Today is not only Thanksgiving, but would have been my Daddy’s 91st birthday had he lived. Been missing him for 24 years, his birthday would occasionally coincide with Thanksgiving.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact