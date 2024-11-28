Sign up
Previous
Photo 2595
Reminder of the Promise
Today is not only Thanksgiving, but would have been my Daddy’s 91st birthday had he lived. Been missing him for 24 years, his birthday would occasionally coincide with Thanksgiving.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2595
photos
77
followers
83
following
Tags
rainbow
