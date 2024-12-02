Previous
Proton Therapy by calm
Proton Therapy

My husband begins the first of 43 proton treatments today. We will be spending 4+ hours on the road each day. Praying it is successful.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Cathy

@calm
