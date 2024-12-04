Previous
Christmas Season Has Officially Arrived! by calm
Photo 2600

Christmas Season Has Officially Arrived!

We love the Annie Moses Band! We are blessed to have enjoyed them 3 times in concert in recent years.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact