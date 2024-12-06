Previous
Tis the Season by calm
Photo 2602

Tis the Season

A filler from Thanksgiving.

One week of proton behind us, 7 weeks to go.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Totally magical.
December 7th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
So sweet and what a hard time with the proton therapy. My heart goes out to you both
December 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful image
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact