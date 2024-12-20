Previous
Next
Christmas Cards by calm
Photo 2603

Christmas Cards

As you photographers know the photo cards are favorites! Just a diary shot for me.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact