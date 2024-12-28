Previous
On the Road Again by calm
On the Road Again

A 100 mile trip one way to spend a couple hours with family… worth it! All my aunts and uncles are in their 80’s and 90’s. Did my heart good to see them, even just a couple of hours.
Cathy

Danette Thompson ace
Agreed. My 96 year old aunt now lives 80 miles away.it sometimes takes 2.5 hours to drive one way,but we make the time.
December 30th, 2024  
Cathy
@danette So worth it!!!
December 30th, 2024  
