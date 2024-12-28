Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2611
On the Road Again
A 100 mile trip one way to spend a couple hours with family… worth it! All my aunts and uncles are in their 80’s and 90’s. Did my heart good to see them, even just a couple of hours.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2612
photos
77
followers
83
following
715% complete
View this month »
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Agreed. My 96 year old aunt now lives 80 miles away.it sometimes takes 2.5 hours to drive one way,but we make the time.
December 30th, 2024
Cathy
@danette
So worth it!!!
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close