Christmas by calm
We got to celebrate Christmas today as our littlest grandson is much better after RSV. We have the sweetest happiest grandsons! They are a joy!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Cathy

Danette Thompson ace
Glad he’s okay. Looks like a great day.
December 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 30th, 2024  
