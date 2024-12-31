Previous
Hint of a Rainbow on the Horizon by calm
Hint of a Rainbow on the Horizon

21st day of proton therapy… almost half way there. The sign of the promise is encouraging. Happy New Year’s Eve!
31st December 2024

Cathy

@calm
