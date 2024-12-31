Sign up
Photo 2614
Hint of a Rainbow on the Horizon
21st day of proton therapy… almost half way there. The sign of the promise is encouraging. Happy New Year’s Eve!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
2614
photos
77
followers
83
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2024 1:11pm
Privacy
Public
