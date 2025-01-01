Previous
Next
New Year at 5:49 PM by calm
Photo 2615

New Year at 5:49 PM

And not quite dark! Thankful!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot. It was dark here by that time.
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact