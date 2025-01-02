Sign up
Photo 2616
Thankful for Another Day
Already using a filler on the second day of the year. I did take 2 photos yesterday and did not choose to post. Walked up to the upper side of our yard to see the sunset. Blustery and cold!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
2
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2617
photos
77
followers
83
following
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd January 2025 5:50pm
Tags
sunset
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully framed sky! Lovely colours.
January 4th, 2025
