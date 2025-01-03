Sign up
Previous
Photo 2616
Getting Home Just in Time
My husband passed the halfway point in his treatments this week. Thankful.
Today is our youngest grandson’s first birthday! Thankful!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
3
2
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2616
photos
77
followers
83
following
716% complete
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd January 2025 2:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
Barb
ace
Beautiful, snowy scene!
January 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
So happy to hear the treatments are halfway finished. Looks like travel can be challenging weather wise. Lovely atmospheric shot and cool POV… a fav for me!
January 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful scene with falling snow, though not always nice to drive in!
January 3rd, 2025
