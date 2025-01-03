Previous
Getting Home Just in Time by calm
Getting Home Just in Time

My husband passed the halfway point in his treatments this week. Thankful.

Today is our youngest grandson’s first birthday! Thankful!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
Barb ace
Beautiful, snowy scene!
January 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
So happy to hear the treatments are halfway finished. Looks like travel can be challenging weather wise. Lovely atmospheric shot and cool POV… a fav for me!
January 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene with falling snow, though not always nice to drive in!
January 3rd, 2025  
