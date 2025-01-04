Sign up
Previous
Photo 2618
Swirls of Ice
Went out for a chilly walk today. But the sun was shining! Thankful!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2618
photos
78
followers
83
following
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th January 2025 12:47pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
ice
JENorton
ace
Cool capture. Did you send your iPhone up on a drone?
January 5th, 2025
