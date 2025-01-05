Sign up
Photo 2619
Snow Melting
We got about an inch of snow, then rain, now freezing temperatures. Thankful we did not get more snow or ice, and no power outages.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
1
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2025 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Love this! The bare trees with the contrasting evergreen and the hint of what is beyond...
January 7th, 2025
