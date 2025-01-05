Previous
Next
Snow Melting by calm
Photo 2619

Snow Melting

We got about an inch of snow, then rain, now freezing temperatures. Thankful we did not get more snow or ice, and no power outages.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this! The bare trees with the contrasting evergreen and the hint of what is beyond...
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact