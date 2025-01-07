Previous
Out of the Mouth of a Child by calm
Out of the Mouth of a Child

My husband had a stroke and we have been at the hospital, hence no pics. These are posted in a long wall going to ICU. My husband had surgery within an hour of the stroke and is improving every day.
7th January 2025

@calm
