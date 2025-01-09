Previous
Solution for Cain and Abel by calm
Solution for Cain and Abel

Dear God,
Maybe Cain and Abel wouldn’t kill each other
so much if they had their own rooms. It works with my brother.
Larry

Good to have a laugh if you’re at the hospital.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
