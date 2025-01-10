Sign up
Photo 2624
View from the Hospital Room
Snowed in. Hoping my husband moves to rehab tomorrow.
10th January 2025
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th January 2025 4:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
trees
