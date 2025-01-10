Previous
View from the Hospital Room by calm
View from the Hospital Room

Snowed in. Hoping my husband moves to rehab tomorrow.
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
