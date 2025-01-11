Previous
Mural by calm
Photo 2625

Mural

On the wall in the hall outside my husband’s room. Not much to photograph in the hospital, especially if you don’t want to wander around out in the germs. It is a peaceful scene.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
It's a beautiful mural and peaceful scene. A great capture from within the hospital. Hope your husband is doing well
January 13th, 2025  
