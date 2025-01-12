Previous
Cobweb Dome by calm
Photo 2626

Cobweb Dome

In the ICU waiting room. Taken at night when room was about empty. Beautiful in the daytime but too crowded for photos. I have a background in Interior Design and can appreciate architectural details, but this is terribly expensive for a hospital… cost pasedt on to a patient in the long run. I’d love it at resort or museum or restaurant but unnecessary for healthcare. I don’t know how medical facilities can justify the cost. Personally I think that money should be spent on patients, staff and the latest equipment. But that’s just my thoughts.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
It's a beautiful structure & you've captured some great reflections. I agree, not really necessary or essential for a health care facility
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact