Cobweb Dome

In the ICU waiting room. Taken at night when room was about empty. Beautiful in the daytime but too crowded for photos. I have a background in Interior Design and can appreciate architectural details, but this is terribly expensive for a hospital… cost pasedt on to a patient in the long run. I’d love it at resort or museum or restaurant but unnecessary for healthcare. I don’t know how medical facilities can justify the cost. Personally I think that money should be spent on patients, staff and the latest equipment. But that’s just my thoughts.