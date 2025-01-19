Previous
Snow Day

Praying it stops so I can go see my husband in rehab (stroke) and run a couple errands before he is released to come home and outpatient therapy
tomorrow . Plus he will need to resume proton therapy 2 hours away daily.
Cathy

@calm
