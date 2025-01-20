Sign up
Photo 2631
Brrr…
Single digit temperatures tonight. But we are home and thankful.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
0
Cathy
@calm
2632
photos
80
followers
83
following
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st January 2025 5:50pm
Tags
snow
,
mountains
Jane Pittenger
ace
So glad you are home…may the healing begin. Lovely scene
January 22nd, 2025
