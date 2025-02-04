Previous
Close of a Warm February Day by calm
Photo 2637

Close of a Warm February Day

Only snapped 2 pics today. Had lopping shears in my hands most of the time I was outside, trimming shrubs. Husband inside working on taxes. Still unsteady on his feet.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Cathy

@calm
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful sky colour and silhouettes
February 5th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the sun seems to echo the vertical lines of the trees
February 5th, 2025  
Larry L ace
really nice!
February 5th, 2025  
KWind ace
Gorgeous sky!
February 5th, 2025  
