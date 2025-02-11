Previous
Next
Cloud Around the Mountain by calm
Photo 2641

Cloud Around the Mountain

Just stepped outside to pull sump pump out of the pond. So much rain it is about to overflow. Lots of local flooding. Filling in for a day I missed. Thankful it is still light enough outside to snap a pic this late.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture
February 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact