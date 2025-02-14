Sign up
Photo 2642
Happy Valentines’s Day!
I think I’ll take down the Christmas tree to celebrate. No doctors or physical therapy for my husband today.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
10th February 2025 10:56pm
Public
dog
heart
valentine
