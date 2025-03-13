Previous
A Spring in My Step! by calm
Photo 2657

A Spring in My Step!

A warm springlike day beckoned me outside for a walk, after a long day on the road. Daffodils and crocus are in bloom.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So hopeful
March 14th, 2025  
amyK ace
Wonderful close up; gorgeous crocus
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact