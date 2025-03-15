Previous
Pretty in Pink by calm
Pretty in Pink

Hyacinth… a pleasant surprise! Our recent schedule has not allowed me to outdoors as much as I’d like. Daily drives of 200 + miles should wind up near the end of the month and hopefully things can become a little more normal.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2025  
KWind ace
Nice close up!
March 15th, 2025  
