Photo 2659
Charming
We took backroads home today. 120 miles or so. Passed this beautiful structure. I imagine it was once a residence but is now a funeral home.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2025 4:09pm
Tags
house
,
architecture
