Spring is on its Way! by calm
Spring is on its Way!

Only 4 more proton treatments for my husband. Praying it has eradicated every cancer cell. This photo was taken in the medical park where the proton center is. All the new life surrounding us gives us hope for new beginnings.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Cathy

@calm
