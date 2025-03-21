Sign up
Photo 2660
Spring is on its Way!
Only 4 more proton treatments for my husband. Praying it has eradicated every cancer cell. This photo was taken in the medical park where the proton center is. All the new life surrounding us gives us hope for new beginnings.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
spring
spring
