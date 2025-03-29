Previous
1st T Ball Game by calm
Photo 2665

1st T Ball Game

A personal diary shot. Our oldest grandson’s first game… 3,4 and 5 year olds… they are so cute! One kid laid at second base and made dirt angels most of the inning… didn’t even run to 3rd or home. But they had a great time!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Judith Johnson ace
Ah so sweet. Such a memorable capture
March 29th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
They are so cute!
March 29th, 2025  
