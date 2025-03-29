Sign up
Previous
Photo 2665
1st T Ball Game
A personal diary shot. Our oldest grandson’s first game… 3,4 and 5 year olds… they are so cute! One kid laid at second base and made dirt angels most of the inning… didn’t even run to 3rd or home. But they had a great time!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
2
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2665
photos
81
followers
84
following
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2025 9:50am
Judith Johnson
ace
Ah so sweet. Such a memorable capture
March 29th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
They are so cute!
March 29th, 2025
