Scratch Made Biscuits by calm
Photo 2668

Scratch Made Biscuits

A breakfast treat, for the one day this week we did not have appointments. Added eggs, tomatoes and bacon. I usually roll with a cup of mushroom coffee with cocoa.

This really wasn’t the 1st, but the 4th, but figured I’d take advantage of April Fool’s Day. 😁
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
KV ace
They look light and fluffy!
April 4th, 2025  
Monica
they look amazing!
April 4th, 2025  
Cathy
@kvphoto @monicac Thanks… pretty good… all organic but plenty of carbs… organic flour, baking powder, grass fed butter and pasture raised egg. A once in a while treat.
April 4th, 2025  
