Photo 2668
Scratch Made Biscuits
A breakfast treat, for the one day this week we did not have appointments. Added eggs, tomatoes and bacon. I usually roll with a cup of mushroom coffee with cocoa.
This really wasn’t the 1st, but the 4th, but figured I’d take advantage of April Fool’s Day. 😁
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
3
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2669
photos
81
followers
84
following
731% complete
View this month »
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biscuits
KV
ace
They look light and fluffy!
April 4th, 2025
Monica
they look amazing!
April 4th, 2025
Cathy
@kvphoto
@monicac
Thanks… pretty good… all organic but plenty of carbs… organic flour, baking powder, grass fed butter and pasture raised egg. A once in a while treat.
April 4th, 2025
