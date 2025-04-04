Sign up
Previous
Photo 2669
Spring
Mowing grass. trees blooming, had another 135 bags of mulch delivered today. 90 bags already put out. We usually do it ourselves but not able this year.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
3
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2669
photos
81
followers
84
following
Your yard looks gorgeous… I used to put out over 200 bags every year… not doing it this year.
April 4th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely garden view
April 4th, 2025
Cathy
@kvphoto
I get it… hard and not cheap. Our lawn man is doing ours this year. He hasn’t mulched the part in picture yet though. It will look better.
April 4th, 2025
