Where Evening Fades by calm
Photo 2685

Where Evening Fades

“The whole earth is filled with awe at Your wonders, where morning dawns, where evening fades, You call forth songs of joy.”
Psalm 65:8
15th April 2025

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
