“How Deep the Father’s Love for Us… His Wounds Have Paid My Ransom.”

Lyrics by Stuart Townsend. Midweek worship during Holy Week. A deep moving time of worship… simply a guitar, cello and keyboard…music… random testimonies… prayer. We met in the smaller former worship area, filled to the brim with people from all walks of life, with a single common purpose. Worship. A beautiful time. (The photo was just a quick snap so as not to distract from worship.)