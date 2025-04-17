Previous
Dogwood by calm
Dogwood

How appropriate the dogwood blooms at Easter. The crown of thorns center, the pure white petals, stained with crimson.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I pray that you have a blessed Easter celebration!
April 19th, 2025  
