Celebrating Resurrection Day by calm
Photo 2690

Celebrating Resurrection Day

A diary shot… early Easter service. Resurrection is the pinnacle of the Christian faith. What a blessing to share this day with fellow believers.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Cathy

@calm
Danette Thompson ace
Happy Easter!
April 21st, 2025  
