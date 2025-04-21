Previous
Next
Photo of a Photo by calm
Photo 2691

Photo of a Photo

A church directory picture… seems like yesterday. That little boy turned 34 today. We are so blessed God allowed him to be ours!!!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful family memory photo
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact