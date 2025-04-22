Previous
Woodland Phlox by calm
Woodland Phlox

About 20 years ago I dug up some wild phlox at my father-in-law’s… he had hundreds of them in the woods adjacent to his yard. I planted about 10-12 in our woods. They came up every year but this is the first year they have spread. Happy!
Cathy

