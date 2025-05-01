Previous
Jane’s Iris by calm
Photo 2696

Jane’s Iris

Miss my friend, Jane.

Today was another 200 mile round trip doctor visit for both my husband and myself. Good to be home, enjoying the yard, the peace, the bird’s singing as the day comes to a close.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact