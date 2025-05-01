Sign up
Previous
Photo 2696
Jane’s Iris
Miss my friend, Jane.
Today was another 200 mile round trip doctor visit for both my husband and myself. Good to be home, enjoying the yard, the peace, the bird’s singing as the day comes to a close.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
iris
