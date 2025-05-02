Sign up
Photo 2697
Well Bred Bakery
We drove across the mountain to one of our favorite bakeries for lunch… spinach feta crustless quiche and kale salad, and split a flourless chocolate torte for dessert. A relaxing afternoon.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Tags
bakery
