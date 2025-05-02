Previous
Next
Well Bred Bakery by calm
Photo 2697

Well Bred Bakery

We drove across the mountain to one of our favorite bakeries for lunch… spinach feta crustless quiche and kale salad, and split a flourless chocolate torte for dessert. A relaxing afternoon.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
739% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact