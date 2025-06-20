Sign up
Previous
Photo 2738
Country Landscape
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
1
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2738
photos
81
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
rural
,
farm
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2025
KV
ace
Gorgeous scene… love the cows in that very green looking pond… they must be cooling off.
June 20th, 2025
