A Grassy Fairy Ring

Can you see it? This darker ring of grass has been growing in our field the past several years. It is 15-20 feet in diameter currently. Fairy rings form as a type of organic fungi decompose, possibly from an ancient tree stump. Nitrogen is released and dense dark grass grows in the Type II ring we have. There are types that kill the grass or form a ring of mushrooms, often poisonous.

