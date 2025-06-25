Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2742
Amis Mill
We had dinner here tonight. Pretty historic setting, good food, lovely view, indoor and outdoor dining, and nice people.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2742
photos
81
followers
84
following
751% complete
View this month »
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
25th June 2025 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close