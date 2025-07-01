Previous
Lonely Horse by calm
Lonely Horse

Our neighbor had 2 horses for more than 20 years. One passed away a couple weeks ago. Now this one is alone.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful photo,though.
July 2nd, 2025  
