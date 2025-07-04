Previous
Happy Birthday, America! 🇺🇸 by calm
Photo 2751

Happy Birthday, America! 🇺🇸

A pleasant evening outdoors with friends, food and fireworks!

“You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh, rather, serve one another humbly in love.” Galatians 5:13
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact