Zinnia by calm
Photo 2752

Zinnia

One of the guests at our 4th of July gathering brought all the ladies a zinnia… they were huge! All different colors!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
