Photo 2754
Pawpaws
Not ripe yet! A native southern fruit.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Tags
pawpaws
