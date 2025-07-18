Previous
Fading Hydrangea by calm
Photo 2758

Fading Hydrangea

My blue hydrangeas seem to have faded earlier this summer, but their beauty lingers a little longer.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
