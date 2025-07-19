Previous
Next
Class of 1971 by calm
Photo 2758

Class of 1971

We attended my husband’s 54th class reunion. Sad to see so many have passed. But so good to see so many in attendance. Some had traveled several hours to be there.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice tribute for them
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact