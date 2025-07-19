Sign up
Photo 2758
Class of 1971
We attended my husband's 54th class reunion. Sad to see so many have passed. But so good to see so many in attendance. Some had traveled several hours to be there.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
1
0
Cathy
@calm
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2025 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reunion
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice tribute for them
July 21st, 2025
